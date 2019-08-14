RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0216 GMT August 14, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257268
Published: 0155 GMT August 14, 2019

Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio: Bloomberg

Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio: Bloomberg
STEPHEN LAM/REUTERS

Facebook Inc. has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company confirmed that it had been transcribing users' audio and said it was no longer doing so, Reuters reported.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg, citing the company, reported that the users who were affected chose the option in the Messenger app to have their voice chats transcribed. The contractors were checking whether Facebook’s artificial intelligence correctly interpreted the messages.

Shares of Facebook pared gains after the report and were up 1.66 percent at $188.44.

The social media company has been facing broad criticism from lawmakers and regulators over its privacy practices.

Last week, a federal appeals court rejected Facebook’s effort to undo a class action lawsuit claiming that it illegally collected and stored biometric data for millions of users without their consent. The company also agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine last month to settle a US Federal Trade Commission data privacy probe.

Earlier this month, Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google globally suspended reviewing recordings from users interacting with their voice assistants, as concerns over data privacy mount.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Facebook
Bloomberg
users' audio
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1898 sec