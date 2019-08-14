British teen's family 'heartbroken' after body found in Malaysia

The family of British teenager Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia, said their "hearts are broken."

Nora, who had special needs, was found just over a mile away from the Dusun Resort on Tuesday, BBC News reported.

The 15-year-old Londoner had been on holiday with her family when she disappeared from her room on August 4.

In a statement, her family thanked the 350 people who had been hunting for Nora in dense jungle near the resort.

They added, "Nora has brought people together, especially from France, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia, united in their love and support for her and her family.

"She has truly touched the whole world.

"The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken."

Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed and Malaysian police said a post-mortem examination was under way.

Police said the teenager's parents confirmed the body discovered by a search team was their daughter.

Malaysia's Deputy Police Chief Mazlan Mansor said Nora, who was of Irish-French descent, was found beside a stream in a "quite hilly" area of plantation, and was "not in any clothing."

Authorities have been treating her disappearance as a missing persons case, but her family have said they believe she may have been abducted.

Nora was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, and her family said she was "not independent and does not go anywhere alone."

On Monday, her parents Meabh and Sebastien, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, put up a 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (£10,000) reward for help to find her.

Nora, her parents and her younger brother and sister arrived at the resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, about 39 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, on August 3 for a two-week stay.