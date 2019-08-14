Leader congratulates Yemen on successful resistance against aggressors

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei congratulated the people of Yemen on their successful resistance against foreign aggression and called for confronting a plot hatched by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to partition the Arabian Peninsula.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with a visiting delegation from Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, led by its spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Saudis, the Emiratis and their supporters, who have perpetrated great crimes in Yemen, are after “splitting up Yemen, a plot that should be confronted decisively,” adding, however, that the scheme is doomed to failure, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Leader also emphasized the need for protecting the war-torn country’s “unity” and “territorial integrity,” saying, “Preservation of Yemen’s integrity, given the country’s various religious ideologies and ethnicities, requires Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue.”

According to data unveiled in June by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), almost 100,000 people have been killed since 2015, when the Yemen war began.

The Saudi-led military coalition has waged a brutal war on Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the country’s Riyadh-allied former government and crush the Houthis – objectives that have failed to materialize.

The Houthi movement, backed by allied Yemeni armed forces, has been successfully defending the nation against the aggression.

Elsewhere, the Leader congratulated the Yemeni people on their successful resistance in the face of military aggression, asserting that the oppressed nation will undoubtedly emerge victorious.

The Leader also criticized the West’s indifference towards the crimes being committed in Yemen, saying the developments unfolding in the Arab country have exposed the true nature of those who claim to be advocates of human rights in the US and the West.

“American and Western statesmen perpetrate the worst excesses under a humanitarian, civic, and moral guise, and interminably claiming regard for human rights,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Houthi spokesman praised Ayatollah Khamenei’s support for the Yemeni nation as “a blessing” and “highly encouraging.”

He equated Iran’s backing for the world’s oppressed people, especially Yemenis, with “a religious and ideological position.”

The Yemenis are confronting a war being waged by as many as 17 nations, Abdul-Salam said, pledging that the nation’s resistance and steadfastness in the face of the oppressors will last until “complete victory.”