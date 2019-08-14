Iran’s Mes Sungun stays on course for Asian futsal clubs title defense

the-afc.com Iran’s Mes Sungun players celebrate a goal against Lebanon’s Bank of Beirut at the AFC Futsal Club Championship Thailand 2019 quarterfinals in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 14, 2019.

Defending champion Mes Sungun Varseqan needed extra-time as it came from behind to defeat Bank of Beirut 3-2 in their AFC Futsal Club Championship Thailand 2019 quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Down 2-1 with just three minutes on the clock, Medhi Javid's strike took the game into extra-time and Farhad Fakhim struck the winner in the 44th minute as Iran's Mes Sungun kept its hopes of back-to-back titles alive, the-afc.com reported.

Mes Sungun got off to a rousing start when it scored in the third minute thanks to Javid’s long-range effort off captain Fakhim’s corner.

Bank of Beirut responded almost immediately as Ahmad Kheir El Dine unleashed a shot from outside the box but Mes Sungun goalkeeper Alireza Samim was equal to the effort as he blocked the ball.

The Lebanese side, however, drew level a minute later when Dragan Tomic beat Mohammad Shajari on the left before feeding Ali Tneich to score from above the arc.

Mes Sungun should have scored in the 11th minute from inside the danger area but Shajari’s effort was tipped away by Bank of Beirut custodian Hussein Hamadani.

Bank of Beirut had been shading possession and took the lead a minute later when Tomic set up Ali El Homsi to score from above the arc.

The Lebanese side could have added another goal in the final minute of the half, but Samimi saved Tneich’s effort from outside the box, while seconds later Mes Sungun wasted an opportunity to level the score through Fakhim’s free-kick.

Mes Sungun began the second half with purpose as it went in search of the equalizer and came close through Shajari in the 24th minute but his shot was deflected by Hamadani.

As the Iranian side pushed forward, Bank of Beirut looked to hit the Iranians on the break and Mes Sungun was let off when Samimi repelled Suphawut Thueanklang’s strike from the right flank.

A desperate Mes Sungun deployed the power play with four minutes left in the game and was rewarded in the 38th minute through Javid’s strike from inside the box to force extra-time.

Fakhim then shook off his marker and scored from above the arc to give Mes Sungun the lead.

Bank of Beirut pushed hard in the remaining minutes but the equalizer was not to be as Mes Sungun advanced to the semi-finals.