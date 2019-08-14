Man City fined over youth recruitment but avoids transfer ban

Manchester City avoided a transfer embargo from FIFA, instead being fined 370,000 Swiss francs (approx. £314,000) for a breach of regulations regarding the recruitment of minors.

City will be relieved not to receive the same sanction as Chelsea, which was unable to sign any players in the summer window after breaching the same rules, the Guardian reported.

Instead, City will have to pay the fine and will be free to make fresh recruits in the winter window.

Manchester City said, “The club accepts responsibility for the breaches which arose as a result of misinterpretation of the regulations in question.

“All of the breaches occurred before December 2016 when guidance on the interpretation of the provisions was issued, since which date Manchester City has been fully compliant.”

A statement from the world governing body said, “The FIFA disciplinary committee has sanctioned English club Manchester City FC for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18. Manchester City FC was found to have breached, amongst others, article 19 of the FIFA regulations on the status and transfer of players.

“The disciplinary committee took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility and sanctioned the club with a fine of 370,000 Swiss francs.

“The protection of minors is a key element in FIFA’s overall regulatory framework relating to the transfer of players, and the effective enforcement of these rules is paramount, as has also been confirmed on various occasions by the court of arbitration for sport. The decision issued by the disciplinary committee was notified today.”