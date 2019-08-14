Yazd officially joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

The central Iranian city of Yazd, with a rich asset of traditional Persian architecture, joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The unveiling ceremony of the certificate, which was given to the mayor of the city Jamaleddin Azizi, was held in the city with the participation of the Secretary General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojjatollah Ayoubi and a number of local officials.

The city is the seventh Iranian city which joined the UNESCO network, IRNA wrote.

A total number of 224 cities, from 52 countries, have already joined the UNESCO GNLC.

During the ceremony, Ayoubi said that the city of Yazd, with its clay walls, can be instructive to the world’s learning cities.

Traditional architecture in cities like Yazd indicate the rich culture and civilization of the area, Ayoubi said.

Yazd is full of Islamic-Iranian civilization, said the official while describing calligraphy in Yazd as an art that needs be introduced to the world.

The UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning website says, “Learning cities at all stages of development can benefit greatly from sharing ideas with other cities, as solutions for issues that arise as one learning city develops may already exist in other cities.

“The UNESCO GNLC supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in the world’s cities by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities; forging links; fostering partnerships; providing capacity development; and developing instruments to encourage and recognize progress made in building learning cities.”

Previously, the World Heritage Committee placed Yazd on the World Heritage List during its 41st session in Krakow, Poland.

Also in mid-July, Shahr-e Jadid-e Hashtgerd (New Hashtgerd City) in Alborz Province, northwest of the Iranian capital, joined UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.