Iran’s ‘Mr. Deer’ to hit Spanish silver screen

Iranian film, ‘Mr. Deer,’ directed by Mojtaba Mousavi, was selected to go on screen at the second edition of Animario International Film Festival in Madrid, slated for September 26-29.

The nine-minute animation is set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station, which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humane values, ifilmtv.com reported.

‘Mr. Deer’ has gone on screen at a number of international film events, including the 2018 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, the 26th Anima Mundi Film Festival in Brazil, the 2018 Anibar International Animation Festival in Kosovo, the 2018 Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival in France, the 48th Giffoni Film Festival in Italy, and the 2018 Melbourne International Film Festival in Australia.

It was awarded at the 36th Fajr International Film Festival in Iran and received the Special Award of the 28th Zagreb Animation Festival in Croatia.

The Animario fest brings the works of artists, who use animation as a means of expression, to Madrid. The festival presents a collection of outstanding national and international animations.