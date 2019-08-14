Deputy minister: 11-month wheat production reaches 14.5m tons

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran has produced about 14.5 million tons of wheat since September 23, 2018, exceeding domestic demand for the strategic crop, said a deputy Agricultural Jihad minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in the central Iranian city of Khomein, Abbas Keshavarz, the deputy Agricultural Jihad minister for farming and cultivation, this amount of wheat has eliminated the need for the country to import the crop for the fourth consecutive year, IRNA reported.

“Iran has become self-sufficient in producing this strategic crop.”

He added that Iran previously imported beans, wheat, cotton, barley and oil seeds, stressing that now, however, the country has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of some of these crops.

Keshavarz said that in addition to wheat production, the country is expected to become self-sufficient in producing sugar, once a number of plants to this end come on stream in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

He put Iran’s rapeseed cultivation since September 2018 at 420,000 tons.

The deputy minister said Iranian rice producers meet 70 percent of the domestic demand for the product.