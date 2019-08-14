President to attend annual UN meeting in New York

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will participate at the annual UN conference in New York in September, the presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday.

“If no problem occurs, the president will participate at the United Nations General Assembly conference,” Vaezi told reporters following the weekly cabinet meeting, IRNA reported.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) will open on September 17.

He expressed hope that recent US sanctions on Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif won’t prevent him from attending the UNGA.

Washington imposed sanctions on Zarif last month. It’s not known if the US will allow Zarif to travel to New York.

“This is the right of countries, especially foreign ministers, to attend the important United Nations sessions.”