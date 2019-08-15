Iran, China to share experiences in traditional medicine

An official with the Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education said on Wednesday that Yazd Province's Ardakan City and China plan to share experiences in the field of traditional medicine.

Mohammad Asaei-Ardakani, an advisor to health minister told a conference to examine ways of merging traditional and Iranian medicine services in the health and treatment system that the communications will help Ardakan Traditional Medicine Faculty be selected as the colleague center with World Health Organization (WHO) in the field of traditional medicine, IRNA reported.

"Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education has introduced Ardakan as pilot city in the field of traditional medicine," he said.

Ardakan is the second major city of Yazd province. It is 60 kilometers from Yazd