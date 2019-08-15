RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0559 GMT August 15, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257315
Published: 0351 GMT August 15, 2019

Iran, China to share experiences in traditional medicine

Iran, China to share experiences in traditional medicine

An official with the Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education said on Wednesday that Yazd Province's Ardakan City and China plan to share experiences in the field of traditional medicine.

Mohammad Asaei-Ardakani, an advisor to health minister told a conference to examine ways of merging traditional and Iranian medicine services in the health and treatment system that the communications will help Ardakan Traditional Medicine Faculty be selected as the colleague center with World Health Organization (WHO) in the field of traditional medicine, IRNA reported.

"Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education has introduced Ardakan as pilot city in the field of traditional medicine," he said.

Ardakan is the second major city of Yazd province. It is 60 kilometers from Yazd

   
KeyWords
China
Iran
traditional medicine
share
experiences
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0545 sec