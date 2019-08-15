RSS
1118 GMT August 15, 2019

News ID: 257318
Published: 0559 GMT August 15, 2019

Riot police fire tear gas in Honduras on students protesting against president

Riot police fire tear gas in Honduras on students protesting against president

Violent clashes erupted after riot police fired tear gas on university students as they hit the streets of Tegucigalpa demanding the resignation of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for his alleged links with drug trafficking.

Footage shows riot police using a water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to clear a group of demonstrators from a road, with protesters responding by throwing stones and other projectiles, presstv.ir reported.

Protests in Honduras started in April and have seen rising numbers since the release of documents from US prosecutors claiming that Hernandez used money from drug traffickers to fund his 2013 presidential campaign.

Hernandez reportedly dismissed the allegations as an attempted smear campaign against him by political opponents and drug gangs he targeted.

Hernandez has faced stiff opposition in Honduras since he claimed a second term in a highly divisive election at the end of 2017. Hernandez, a conservative US ally, rode out protests against his re-election after he was recognized as the victor by countries including the United States.

   
