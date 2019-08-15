Two die in training plane crash in Iran

Two people on board of a training plane lost their lives when it crashed in Eyvanekey, Semnan rovince, west of Tehran, on Thursday morning.

The two people on board are definitely killed, said Ali Yahyaee, a provincial Red Crescent Society official, adding that Eyvanekey Airport is privately run, according to IRNA.

Yahyaee said that a rescue-and-relief operation team was sent to the area.

The deputy governor general of the province, Ali Hemmati, said the aircraft was a training one and the instructor and his female trainee were killed in the crash.

Hemmati said that most probably the cause of the crash has been technical, though, further investigations will get underway.

The plane crashed at about 9:00 a.m. on landing gear 200 meters away from runway of the airport.