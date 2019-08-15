Iran to give traffic plates to small electric cars

Iranian Traffic Police Department has decided to give traffic license for the first time to small four-wheel electric cars by the end of summer.

The vehicle, named Quadro, will be soon given license plates by the Iranian Police, the managing director of Pishran Khodro Company, Hossein Ziarati told IRNA, according to IRNA.

Ziarati said that the small sports utility car was made in cooperation with 50 Iranian engineers.

He said that the vehicle can travel up to 80 km/h, adding that according to the research done, on the future electric cars will replace fossil fuel-burning cars.

He said that if knowledge-based companies are supported, they can bring about major breakthrough.