0356 GMT August 15, 2019

News ID: 257328
Published: 1141 GMT August 15, 2019

Int'l Mother, Baby, Child fair kicks off in Tehran

Int'l Mother, Baby, Child fair kicks off in Tehran

The 10th Iran Mother Baby and Child Exhibition (MBC 2019) started on Thursday at the presence of Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar at Tehran International Fair permanent grounds.

The MBC 2019 will present anything that mothers must know before giving birth to their babies, different hygienic and educational services, and different goods and industries related to the babies and children, IRNA reported.

More than 100 companies put on display their newest relevant achievements, goods and services from August 15-18.

The most important objectives of the fair include paying special attention to different welfare, health and treatment issues of mothers, babies and children, competition among producers and providers of product and service in this area; marketing and market making; experience exchange among domestic and foreign producers and providers in this area; and attention to domestic products.

According to the official website of the event, the products offered include:

  • Baby stroller, Walker, Cradle
  • Infant toys & Games
  • Tricycle, Bike
  • Scooter & Skate
  • Car seat & Carry cot
  • Crib, Children furniture, bedding & accessories
  • Dinner chair, feeding supplies
  • Children’s clothing, footwear and hat & accessories
  • Personal clean & care products
  • Baby gifts & souvenirs
  • Electronic ride-on toys
  • Food and nutrition products
  • Pregnancy wear, underwear and accessories
  • Baby carries accessories
  • Infant wear, underwear and accessories
  • Baby books, Education products
  • Feeding electrical, Security products, Travel products
  • Audio, Video Products
  • Computer and Pads software
  • Wearable device

Some NGOs are also offering their services in the field. Alongside the exhibition, different instructional workshops are organized, including free vision screening, methods to decrease stress during pregnancy, mother and baby psychology, free IQ-test, methods of talent finding in children, baby and child education workshop.

   
KeyWords
mother, baby and child exhibition
kicks off
Tehran
 
