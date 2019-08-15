Int'l Mother, Baby, Child fair kicks off in Tehran

The 10th Iran Mother Baby and Child Exhibition (MBC 2019) started on Thursday at the presence of Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar at Tehran International Fair permanent grounds.

The MBC 2019 will present anything that mothers must know before giving birth to their babies, different hygienic and educational services, and different goods and industries related to the babies and children, IRNA reported.

More than 100 companies put on display their newest relevant achievements, goods and services from August 15-18.

The most important objectives of the fair include paying special attention to different welfare, health and treatment issues of mothers, babies and children, competition among producers and providers of product and service in this area; marketing and market making; experience exchange among domestic and foreign producers and providers in this area; and attention to domestic products.

According to the official website of the event, the products offered include:

Baby stroller, Walker, Cradle

Infant toys & Games

Tricycle, Bike

Scooter & Skate

Car seat & Carry cot

Crib, Children furniture, bedding & accessories

Dinner chair, feeding supplies

Children’s clothing, footwear and hat & accessories

Personal clean & care products

Baby gifts & souvenirs

Electronic ride-on toys

Food and nutrition products

Pregnancy wear, underwear and accessories

Baby carries accessories

Infant wear, underwear and accessories

Baby books, Education products

Feeding electrical, Security products, Travel products

Audio, Video Products

Computer and Pads software

Wearable device

Some NGOs are also offering their services in the field. Alongside the exhibition, different instructional workshops are organized, including free vision screening, methods to decrease stress during pregnancy, mother and baby psychology, free IQ-test, methods of talent finding in children, baby and child education workshop.