Enemies must factor Iran's global power in their calculations: IRGC's chief commander

The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says enemies of the Islamic Republic must take into account the country’s “globalized” power when making any plan with regard to Iran.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks while visiting the IRGC’s forces position along northwestern Iranian mountains in border cities of Sardasht and Piranshahr in West Azarbaijan Province on Thursday, presstv.ir reported.

“Our message to the enemies is to take into account the power of the Islamic Iran, which has been globalized, in all their calculations,” General Salami said.

The commander further defined the Islamic Republic as “an independent power” on the international arena, saying the country has managed to retain its economic, political, and cultural independence as well as its self-sufficiency in the area of military power, “[while staying] unaffected by international powers’ [machinations].”

“[Now], this structural independence has turned into an unparalleled model for the people of the world,” Salami asserted.

Commented on the quality of the security governing the areas which he was visiting, Salami hailed that the IRGC’s “devoted and revolutionary” servicemen enjoyed sweeping command over the entire northwestern mountainous areas that border the country’s neighbors. He described the level of security being experienced in the areas as a “monumental masterpiece” created by Iranian defense forces.

A day earlier, the commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force also said that the country’s enemies did not dare try its defensive might and preparedness.

“If the enemy today has stopped at a distance of 200 miles away from the Strait of Hormuz and is pulling out its vessels from the Persian Gulf, it is because of [our] Armed Forces’ deterrence power, and the enemy knows that it cannot test Iran’s preparedness and defense might,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard said.

The comments came as several of the US key allies have rejected its proposal to join American naval forces in a coalition purportedly seeking to patrol the strait.

The US has alleged that the coalition would be required to protect shipping in the waters from, what it calls, an Iranian threat following a series of mysterious attacks on oil tankers in the strait and the Sea of Oman.

Washington has accused Iran of having a hand in those attacks, a claim Tehran has strongly rejected. Tehran has warned that such sabotage operations may be part of a general ploy to target Iran amid increasing regional tensions, and help materialize Washington’s avowed intention of troubling the Islamic Republic’s international oil sales.

Germany and Japan have, however, ruled out their participation in such a US-fronted force, and France and Australia have communicated their reservation.