Brexit vexes UK farmers amid US interference in agriculture

UK farmers, once tempted by Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, will accompany their sheep in a London protest march on Thursday, calling for a second EU referendum.

The reality of the ‘economic benefits for UK farmers’, promised by Johnson before he became prime minister in prelude to the first EU referendum, looks a lot different now, as the reality that a no-deal Brexit will bring hardship to the UK agriculture sector starts to sink in, Presstv Reported.

According to a new report commissioned by the supporters of a second referendum, 50% of farms could go under, as the government would, in most likelihood, prioritize keeping down food prices for consumers ahead of protecting agricultural producers.

The EU, and all the countries with whom it has free-trade agreements, would immediately apply tariffs and non-tariff barriers on food imports from the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit on 31 October. Moreover, UK tariffs on imports would be slashed or reduced to nothing.

And Johnson has just threatened to close Parliament if it attempts to block a no-deal Brexit.

This is while US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, said recently that if the new UK prime minister were to opt for a no-deal Brexit, the US would "enthusiastically" support the move.

Bolton added that Britain's exit from the European Union was in the US’ interest, and why not?

Experts say that a deal between Washington and London would expose British farmers to harmful competition, from much larger US farms, with lower production costs.

As noted by the head of America's farming lobby, Zippy Duvall, the UK must accept US food standards as part of any future trade deal with Washington.

"To have a trade treaty and not discuss agriculture would be turning your back on rural America and that's where a big part of our population lives," Duvall noted.

US President Donald Trump’s trade war with China has led to tariffs being imposed on billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s products, including farm products. US farm exports have had a heavy toll on the US economy, forcing the Trump administration to pay subsidies to support American farmers.

It is becoming more obvious that the US seeks to influence the internal affairs of the United Kingdom, whether or not London leaves the EU, with or without a deal.

It is the UK farmer who voted for the destruction of his own livelihood, swindled by Brexiteers who promised the advantages of sales to the EU with foreknowledge of a possible no-deal Brexit.