Boris Johnson confident on Brexit as no deal Brexit fears grow in EU

As UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, expresses confidence that the UK will leave the European Union by 31 October, fear continues to grow of an impending no-deal Brexit and the havoc it may lay on the economies of the 27-nation bloc, Presstv Reported.

Swedish Trade Minister, Ann Linde, has warned that small, and medium sized businesses, in the Scandinavian nation have not yet sufficiently prepared for Britain leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31.

She said that a no-deal Brexit could have “big implications” for the country, which enjoys a prosperous trading relationship with the United Kingdom.

“The big companies, they have the possibility to analyse what is happening and prepare themselves, but there are too many small and medium-sized companies which have not fully prepared,” Linde elaborated.

Sweden still remains supportive of the EU’s refusal to renegotiate Britain’s request for an altered withdrawal agreement.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has urged European Union negotiators to secure a deal with Boris Johnson that continues to tie Britain closely to the bloc in the future as Germany prepares to quash its own economic woes – an impending recession.

Boris Johnson is expected to meet his German counterpart in the coming days ahead of the G7 summit.

French President, Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, will also be at the G7 and expecting to persuade Johnson over Brexit.

Brexit talks are currently deadlocked, while Johnson refuses to hold substantial talks with Brussels, until the controversial Northern Ireland backstop is abolished.

The European countries where a no-deal Brexit would hit the hardest, according to the estimated number of jobs threatened, include in particular: Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.

As the deadline draws near, and both sides express worries over the deleterious effects of a no-deal Brexit, you can be sure there is one party who is looking to pick up the pieces after the ticking bomb explodes – the United States.

US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, said recently that if the new UK prime minister were to opt for a no-deal Brexit, the US would "enthusiastically" support the move.

And why not? A deal between Washington and London would expose British farmers to harmful competition from much larger US farms with lower production costs. Essentially, Bolton wants to make Britain a timid American outpost.