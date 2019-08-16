800-year-old script exhibited in China

A week-long seal cutting exhibition of 800-year-old Phags-pa script opened in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the organizer.

Phags-pa script is the official script for the written languages of the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), which have fallen out of use. More than 200 ancient seals of Phags-pa script have been unearthed so far, xinhuanet.com wrote.

A total of 217 works by 31 artists of seal cutting have been displayed in the exhibition, which was held in Balin Right Banner in the region, according to the region's calligraphers association, the exhibition organizer.

Seal cutting is a form of art that originated in China, which refers to carving designs into the bottom face of seals.

The exhibition not only helps the public know about the ancient script, but promotes the development of seal cutting art, said Li Li, deputy head of the association.