RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0702 GMT August 16, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257361
Published: 1228 GMT August 16, 2019

Malaysia's FDI rises to $160b in Q2

Malaysia's FDI rises to $160b in Q2
just-style.com

Foreign direct investment (FDI) position in Malaysia increased to 667.5 billion ringgit (about $160 billion), from 662.7 billion ringgit in the preceding quarter, official data showed on Friday.

The Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that Singapore remained as the top investor source, but China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region overtook Japan as the second largest contributor, Xinhua reported.

The FDI position was largely driven by manufacturing sector which accounted for 39.8 percent. This was followed by financial and insurance or Islamic insurance activities, which made up 22.3 percent; mining and quarrying sector that comprised of 7.2 percent.

Malaysia's direct investment abroad (DIA) position also recorded a higher value of 509.8 billion ringgit in the second quarter, as compared with 486.2 billion ringgit in the first quarter.

The investment was mainly driven by financial and insurance or Islamic insurance activities, which accounted for 41.4 percent. This was followed by mining and quarrying with 17.2 percent and agriculture sector with 8.3 percent.

The top destinations for DIA were Singapore, Indonesia and Britain.

   
KeyWords
Malaysia
FDI
Foreign Direct Investment
Malaysia's FDI
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2414 sec