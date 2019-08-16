Iran FS team stands third at world junior wrestling meet

iawf.ir Iran’s freestyle team members and officials pose for a photo with the third-place trophy at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, on August 15, 2019.

Sports Desk

A total of four medals, including two golds, saw Iran’s freestyle team claim the third place at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Amirhossein Maqsoudi, representing Iran at the 65kg weight class, overcame Russian Kurban Shiraev 8-4 in the final for the country’s first gold of the competitions.

Abbas Foroutan took Iran’s gold tally to two after he outmuscled Yonger Bastida Pomares of Cuba 10-0 in the 97kg final.

Additionally, Amirhossein Zare’ suffered a 3-1 defeat against American Mason Mark Parris in the final and settled for the 125kg silver, while Mohammad-Sadeq Firouzpour finished his campaign with a joint-bronze in the 70kg division after a 5-4 victory over Ashraf Ashirov of Azerbaijan.

Collecting 119 points, Iran stood third in the overall standings, following the crowned-champion Russia and USA which finished on 168 and 120 points, respectively.