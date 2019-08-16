RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0701 GMT August 16, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257365
Published: 0226 GMT August 16, 2019

Iran FS team stands third at world junior wrestling meet

Iran FS team stands third at world junior wrestling meet
iawf.ir

Iran’s freestyle team members and officials pose for a photo with the third-place trophy at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, on August 15, 2019.

Sports Desk

A total of four medals, including two golds, saw Iran’s freestyle team claim the third place at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Amirhossein Maqsoudi, representing Iran at the 65kg weight class, overcame Russian Kurban Shiraev 8-4 in the final for the country’s first gold of the competitions.

Abbas Foroutan took Iran’s gold tally to two after he outmuscled Yonger Bastida Pomares of Cuba 10-0 in the 97kg final.

Additionally, Amirhossein Zare’ suffered a 3-1 defeat against American Mason Mark Parris in the final and settled for the 125kg silver, while Mohammad-Sadeq Firouzpour finished his campaign with a joint-bronze in the 70kg division after a 5-4 victory over Ashraf Ashirov of Azerbaijan.

Collecting 119 points, Iran stood third in the overall standings, following the crowned-champion Russia and USA which finished on 168 and 120 points, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
freestyle
2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships
Amirhossein Maqsoudi
Abbas Foroutan
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2368 sec