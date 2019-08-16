RSS
0700 GMT August 16, 2019

News ID: 257379
Published: 0301 GMT August 16, 2019

Winners of Iranian Still Photographers’ Celebration announced

Winners of Iranian Still Photographers’ Celebration announced

The Iranian Society of Still Photographers announced the winners of the fifth edition of a photo contest.

During the ceremony, the statue for the best film photographer of the year was presented to Omid Salehi for a photo collection prepared for the film, ‘When the Moon Was Full,’ by Narges Abyar, iribnews.ir reported.

Salehi won the award in competition with Mohammad Badrloo for ‘23 Individuals,’ Amir-Hossein Shojaei for ‘6.5 per Meter,’ and Arezoo Ettehad for ‘Labyrinth.’

Director Sirous Alvand and veteran film photographer Hossein Maleki were also honored at the fifth edition of the Iranian Still Photographers’ Celebration, held on August 15.

The event, directed by Ali Nikraftar, annually honors artists showcasing a special outlook on cinema through the window of still photography.

 

 

   
