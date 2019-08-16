US festival to host Iran’s ‘Boarding Pass’

The Iranian movie, ‘Boarding Pass,’ directed by Mehdi Rahmani, will be screened at the Reading Film Festival in Pennsylvania, the US, slated for October 31 to November 9.

According to ifilmtv.com, ‘Boarding Pass’ is about body packers who swallow pre-packaged drugs willfully, or under duress, to transfer them across borders. They usually carry drugs sealed in layers of plastic wrap. But the story begins when a package is not sealed properly and starts leaking.

Then pupils dilate, breathing becomes slower, the intestines rupture, and finally the heart fails.

Rahmani’s film had its world premiere in the official competition of the Warsaw International Film Festival in 2017.

The 88-minute movie received the best film and best feature script awards at the second Queen Palm International Film Festival in California.

The cast includes Mansour Shahbazi, Neda Jebraeli, Mohammad-Ali Najafi, Asghar Rafei-Jam, Tala Mo’tazedi, and Shirin Yazdanbakhsh.