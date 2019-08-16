The British Museum no longer England’s busiest

For the first time in ten years, London’s Tate Modern art gallery and museum has become England’s most-visited cultural institution, welcoming 5.87 million visitors in 2018, according to a report by the Visit England tourist office.

English culture enjoyed sustained popularity in 2018: Visits to tourist attractions in Queen Elizabeth II’s homeland increased by two percent, and those to museums and art galleries jumped six percent compared to previous years. In general, 2018 was a great year for UK tourism, buoyed by the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, AFP reported.

In the museum category, the Tate Modern came in first ahead of the British Museum, which admitted 5.83 million visitors, for the first time in ten years. The National Gallery completes the podium, with 5.73 million visitors.

Another new trend was outlined by the report: An interest in places of worship, which saw a three percent rise in traveler interest.

As far as attractions with entrance fees go, the Tower of London retains top spot, with 2.86 million visitors taking in the crown jewels. The Chester Zoo, outside Liverpool, is the second such attraction, with 1.97 million visitors. The Kew botanical gardens, located in London's Richmond district, sold 1.86 million tickets.