Minister: Iran aiming to increase share in goods transit between East, West

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran aims to increase its share in goods transit between the East and West, particularly through a rail-sea combined transport, said the Iranian minister of roads and urban development on Friday.

Commenting on the agreements and MoUs signed in the rail, road, sea and air transport sectors during the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan on August 12, Mohammad Eslami said that, at present, the freight transport capacity between the Far East, India, Russia and Europe stands at 30 million tons, IRNA reported.

The forum was attended by five Caspian Sea littoral states.

The route has the potential to witness a further 70-million-ton increase in its freight transport capacity, the minister said.

Elaborating on the three main topics discussed at the joint meeting of the five Caspian Sea littoral states, he noted that the first topic was discussed by the countries’ transportation ministers, the second one by their economy ministers and the third by the representatives of their chambers of commerce.

Eslami stressed that jointly on the agenda of all the participating countries was increasing trade exchanges and expanding economic cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral states by making catalyzing decisions.

He described talks held in the field of maritime transport as positive and constructive, adding, “It was decided that passenger ships with recreational purposes begin sailing between the ports of the Caspian Sea littoral states.”