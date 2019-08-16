Energy minister: 20 power plants to be inaugurated by next March

Twenty power plants, with a production capacity of 3,000 megawatts, will become operational in 13 provinces across Iran by March 2020, said the Iranian energy minister.

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks on Thursday in an address to a ceremony to inaugurate a seven megawatt power plant in Sarbisheh in the eastern Iranian province of South Khorasan as well as 165 projects of the provincial electricity distribution company, Mehr News Agency reported.

Despite unjust unilateral US sanctions imposed against Iran, the power industry of the country is still playing an important role in helping the domestic economy witness growth in various fields, the minister noted.

Commenting on the generation of renewable energies, he said, the Energy Ministry has taken effective measures in the construction of renewable power plants.

Ardakanian added Iran has great potential for generating solar and wind energies.

He stressed that his ministry seeks to increase the energy generating capacity of South Khorasan Province’s wind and solar power plants by 100 megawatts and 20 megawatts, respectively, by 2021.