Oceans wins fourth Asian futsal club title; Mes Sungun finishes second

the-afc.com Nagoya Oceans players celebrate as they lift the AFC Futsal Club Championship trophy in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 17, 2019.

Nagoya Oceans of Japan defeated Iran’s Mes Sungun Varseqan 2-0 in the final to clinch a record-extending fourth AFC Futsal Club Championship title at the Bangkok Arena on Saturday.

Neto Antonio Hirata and Ryohei Ando were the Oceans' scorers as the Japanese outfit dashed Mes Sungun's bid to win back-to-back titles, the-afc.com reported.

The early stages were an evenly matched contest with both sides playing with extreme caution with neither side finding much room to create chances.

Oceans took the lead in the seventh minute through Hirata’s fine strike from inside the box with Soma Mizutani providing the assist.

A stunned Mes Sungun almost conceded another goal two minutes later when Mohammad Shajari lost possession in his own half which forced goalkeeper Alireza Samimi into making a save from Oceans’ Ryuta Hoshi and later the follow-up from Masaya Hashimoto.

The Iranian club wasted several chances after that with Alireza Askari Kohan sending his shot over the bar in the 15th minute and Farhad Fakhim firing his effort high in the 19th minute as Oceans took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Mes Sungun came back fighting in the second half and Mehdi Javid had the goalmouth in sight in the 22nd minute but the Oceans players were quick to snuff out the chance.

Oceans, however, slowly began to dominate with its fast-attacking transitions, which almost bore fruit in the 23rd minute but Samimi was equal to the challenge when he saved efforts from Pepita and then Ryohei Ando.

Oceans came close to finding the net at the half-hour mark but with only the goalkeeper to beat Tomoki Yoshikawa fired his effort wide.

The Japanese club’s persistence paid off in the 34th minute when Ando scored a volley following Yoshikawa’s corner to double the lead for Oceans.

Deploying a power-play game plan, the Iranian side desperately pushed for a goal in the remaining minutes but still failed to change the scoreline as the Japanese held on until the final whistle was blown.