Japan: Ties, consultations with Iran important

National Desk

Japan’s Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Mori Takeo said that relations and continuation of consultations with Tehran are of great importance for Tokyo.

The Japanese official made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Saturday, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

The Iranian foreign minister welcomed continuation of consultations between the two countries over bilateral relations and regional issues.

He also pointed to good and constructive relations between the two Asian countries and a recent trip by Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to Tehran and his meetings with Iranian officials, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Abe’s visit to Tehran in June was the first by a Japanese prime minister in more than four decades.

During his visit, Japan’s premier, whose country is one of the main buyers of Iranian oil, tried to ease tensions between Iran and the United States which was triggered by Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and increased following the US military buildup in the Persian Gulf.

During the June meeting, Iran’s Leader told Japanese prime minister that it was pointless to reply to a message Abe had brought to Tehran from US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

“I do not see Trump as worthy of any message exchange, and I do not have any reply for him, now or in the future,” the Leader said.