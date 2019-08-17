10 Yemeni drones attack Saudi oilfield

Yemeni forces launched drone strikes on an oilfield affiliated to Saudi Aramco in the east of the kingdom.

Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV said Saturday oil facilities at Shaybah, which has the largest strategic oil reserve in Saudi Arabia, were targeted by 10 Yemeni drones.

The facilities attacked included a refinery and oil storage, the broadcaster said, citing Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare'e.

Shaybah, operated by state-oil company Saudi Aramco, is close to the United Arab Emirates border.

Sare'e said the operation was launched as part of "a legitimate deterrence for the aggression crimes and siege" against the Yemeni nation.

He renewed call on companies and civilians to stay away from all vital sites in Saudi Arabia, adding that Yemen's bank of targets inside the kingdom "expands daily" and that the future attacks would be more painful to the enemy.

"Forces of aggression have no choice but to stop the war and lift the siege on the Yemeni people," Sare'e said.

Aramco said the drone strikes sparked a fire in a gas plant but caused no casualties or disruption to production.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the latest attack was carried out at 0320 GMT by "booby-trapped drones."

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Saudi war, which began in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the country's Riyadh-allied former government and crush the popular Ansarullah movement.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

Press TV and AFP contributed to this story.