Iran, Ansarullah, EU officials discuss Yemen war

Iran’s Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with a delegation from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and envoys from four major European countries in Tehran.

The Saturday meeting was held within the framework of Tehran’s consultations with European countries and Yemeni officials and was aimed at resolving the war-torn Arab country’s crisis through diplomatic ways, according to the Foreign Ministry official website.

The meeting was attended by an Iranian delegation headed by Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to Iran’s foreign minister, a delegation from Ansarullah movement led by the group’s spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam, and ambassadors and heads of missions of four European Union countries known as the EU/E4 (Britain, France, Germany and Italy).

During the meeting, the participating delegations elaborated on their respective countries’ views regarding the Yemen developments, including the political and humanitarian issues and the developments on the ground.

They also expressed deep regret over the continuation of critical situation in the Arab country, which has resulted in the killings and injuries of tens of thousands of Yemenis and the destruction of the country’s infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, the delegations underlined the necessity for ending the war as soon as possible, and called for political solutions as the ultimate way to resolve the Yemen crisis.

They further urged expedited delivery of humanitarian aid to the people.

The delegations called for the full implementation of Stockholm agreements, and that all parties live up to all their commitments, describing it as a prelude to the final settlement of the political crisis in the Arab state.

The Yemeni delegation, headed by Abdul-Salam, arrived in Tehran a few days ago, and has since held talks with top Iranian officials including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.

The war sought to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and reinstall the country’s Riyadh-allied former government – objectives that have failed to materialize.

According to a data unveiled in June by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), almost 100,000 people have been killed since 2015.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The United Nations says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.