Minister: Iran’s share of neighbors’ import basket should increase

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran currently has a two percent share of imports by 15 neighboring states, which must increase to four percent, said the Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade.

In an address to a meeting in the western Iranian province of Hamadan on Saturday, Reza Rahmani added that expanding exports is among his ministry’s priorities in the year to March 2020, IRNA reported.

He noted that in the year to March 2020, the ministry pursues seven main goals to boost domestic production, adding that 10 plans have been drawn up as the subsidiaries of these major targets.

The minister stressed that any product whose production is domestically possible must be produced by the country’s state or private sector.

He stressed that Hamadan Province should play a more significant role in the country’s exports, putting the province’s overseas sales in the year to March 2019 at $1 billion.

He noted that in the year to March 2019, Iran exported furniture valued at $64 million.

The minister noted that in the 12-month period to March 2019, Iran’s enemies sought to shut down Iranian production units through placing the country under economic pressure.

This came as, thanks to great efforts by Iranian officials, the enemies’ plots were foiled and “we managed to increase our production capacity.”

The enemies have been defeated in the economic war they waged on Iran and their sanctions have failed to produce the results they were seeking to achieve.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran in two phases.