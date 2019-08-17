Official: Value of Sistan-Baluchestan's four-month exports up 76%

Domestic Economy Desk

The southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan exported products worth more than $337 million during March 21-July 22, 2019, indicating a 76-percent growth year-on-year.

Nader Mirshekar, the head of Sistan-Baluchestan’s Industry, Trade and Mine Organization, added on Saturday that a total of 503,590 tons of products were exported from the province’s border markets and customs posts in this period, IRNA reported.

He noted that in the same duration, the province exported products valued at $80.65 million from its customs posts and goods valued at $257.09 from its border markets, up 24 percent and 76 percent, respectively, compared to the figures for the same period of a year ago.

Mirshekar said the province’s border markets have adopted an export-oriented approach and have put in a remarkable performance in terms of the overseas sales of products.

He listed major reasons for the growth in the export of products from the province as easy access to the markets of the neighboring countries, facilitating the processes involved in exporting goods from Sistan-Baluchestan and reducing burdensome bureaucracies.

Mirshekar added that major export items during March 21-July 22, 2019 included construction materials such as cement, dates, watermelons and other summer crops such as tomatoes, mineral water as well as gas.