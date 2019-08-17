RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0626 GMT August 17, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257434
Published: 0255 GMT August 17, 2019

NIOC: Iran to present oil at stock exchange for sixth time

NIOC: Iran to present oil at stock exchange for sixth time
sena.ir

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced on Saturday that the sixth round of introducing Iran’s crude oil at the stock exchange will start as of August 21st.

A base price of $52.80 is recommended for every single barrel of heavy crude oil, of which two million barrels is planned to be sold, the NIOC said, according to IRNA.

On July 1st, Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri announced that the government is to offer the country’s oil through the national stock exchange, as the US has targeted the Iranian oil sector in order to minimize the country’s exports.

Those who buy Iran’s oil can receive the cargo three months after the deal, the NIOC noted.

Reportedly, the decision to present crude oil at the stock exchange has been taken based on the ‘resistance economy’ policies set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on March 21, 2017.

Despite the world’s criticism over Washington’s anti-Iran measures, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran in November of the same year.

Trump claims that this time, the US has imposed the “highest level” of economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Iranian officials, oil is a strategic product and the world needs the commodity. Those countries which have already stopped their oil imports from Iran are now seeking to find ways to indirectly purchase oil from the Middle Eastern state.

 

 

   
KeyWords
NIOC
Iran
present
oil
stock exchange
IranDaily
 
Resource: IRNA
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1885 sec