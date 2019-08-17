Bulgarian festival to screen two Iranian films

Two Iranian films, ‘Yeva’ and ‘Dayan,’ were accepted to be screened at the 27th International Film Festival, ‘Love Is Folly,’ which will take place in Varna, Bulgaria, from August 23 to September 1.

Written and directed by the Iranian-Armenian, Anahid Abad, it is about Yeva, a young woman who, after her husband’s tragic death, escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Yeva is a complete stranger in this village and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise, IRNA wrote.

The film has received the Audience Choice Award at the 12th annual Pomegranate Film Festival in Canada.

‘Yeva’ has recently received three nominations (best feature, best script and best director award) at the 21st Arpa International Film Festival (AIFF) in the United States.

Directed by Behruz Nooranipour, ‘Dayan’ tells the story of a group of people in a small village that try to have a better future after the Syrian war, which displaced over four million families, and 450,000 women and girls never came back to their loved ones as a result.

Victor Chouchkov Jr., the Bulgarian actor and director, will preside over the international jury, which is composed of British actor Alexander Perkins, Turkish actress and director Cigdem Sezgin, Romanian critic Ileana Pernes Danalache and Kazakh actress Irina Lindt.

The festival is one of the most important art events not only for fashionable Varna but also for the life of the European cinema industry.