Iranian, Iraqi interior ministers discuss ties, Arbaeen rituals

Iraqi Interior Minister Yassin Taha al-Yassri arrived in Tehran on Saturday and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

Both officials discussed issues of mutual interests, developments in the region and issues related to Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH), whose shrine is located in the holy city of Karbala, central Iraq, IRNA reported.

Imam Hussein (PBUH) is the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Upon his arrival in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Yassri was welcomed by Iranian Deputy Interior Minister for Economic Affairs Babak Dinparast.

During a meeting at the airport, the Iranian official expressed hope that the Iraqi minister’s meetings in Tehran would pave the way for further promotion of Iran-Iraq ties in various fields, especially in facilitating the presence of millions of pilgrims in Karbala.

Last month, Iraq removed visa requirements for Iranian pilgrims going to the neighboring country for Arbaeen rituals based on an agreement signed by the two sides in Tehran.

Around two million Iranians normally visit Iraq during the period, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Last year, around 20 million pilgrims from all over the world gathered in Karbala on Arbaeen.