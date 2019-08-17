RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0628 GMT August 17, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257444
Published: 0433 GMT August 17, 2019

US-Turkey buffer zone in Syria violates intl. law: Activist

US-Turkey buffer zone in Syria violates intl. law: Activist

Activist and Political Commentator Mimi al-Laham says the move by the US and Turkey to establish a buffer zone in Syria is in breach of international law.

Activist and Political Commentator Mimi al-Laham says the move by the US and Turkey to establish a buffer zone in Syria is in breach of international law, Presstv Reported.

 

 

   
KeyWords
US
Turkey
Syria
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1956 sec