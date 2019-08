US uses arms sales to Taiwan to pressure China: Analyst

News ID: 257448 Published: 0501 GMT August 17, 2019

Political commentator Andrew K.P Leung believes that the US is using its arms sales to Taiwan as leverage to pressure China and also as a bargaining chip in its trade talks with Beijing.

Political commentator Andrew K.P Leung believes that the US is using its arms sales to Taiwan as leverage to pressure China and also as a bargaining chip in its trade talks with Beijing, Presstv Reported.

KeyWords