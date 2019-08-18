RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0126 GMT August 18, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257463
Published: 1058 GMT August 18, 2019

French waiter shot dead for being 'too slow with sandwich'

French waiter shot dead for being 'too slow with sandwich'
TIPHAINE LE LIBOUX/AFP

A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said.

The waiter's colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday, the source said, according to AFP.

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.

The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper "as his sandwich wasn't prepared quickly enough," fled the scene.

Police told AFP a murder investigation has been opened.

With the shooter still on the run on Saturday, shocked residents gathered outside the pizza and sandwich eatery.

"He was killed for a sandwich?" one asked, unbelievingly.

“It is sad," said a 29-year-old woman. "It's a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago."

But others noted high crime levels in the area, notably drug-dealing and public drunkenness.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
French waiter
sandwich
shot dead
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2088 sec