RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0125 GMT August 18, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257466
Published: 1127 GMT August 18, 2019

Argentina treasury minister resigns, says 'significant renewal' needed amid economic crisis

Argentina treasury minister resigns, says 'significant renewal' needed amid economic crisis

AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS

Argentina´s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne has resigned, saying in a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday he believed the government needed ‘significant renewal’ in its economic team amid a crisis which saw the peso plunge this week.

Dujovne said in a letter to Argentine President Mauricio Macri that he had given his ‘all’ to the job, helped tame a significant deficit and trim public spending, Reuters reported.

“We have made mistakes as well, without a doubt, we never hesitate to recognize that and did all that was possible to correct them,” he added.

“I believe my resignation is in keeping with my place in a government… that listens to the people and acts accordingly,” he added.

Macri has appointed Hernan Lacunza, the current economy minister for Buenos Aires province, as Dujovne´s replacement, a government source told Reuters.

Argentina´s peso (ARS) was in free-fall for most of this week after a shock primary election result on Sunday, when center-left Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez trounced center-right Macri, in what was widely seen as a referendum on the government's seeking of a loan from the International Monetary Fund and austerity measures it took as a condition for the loan.

The peso depreciated 21 percent by the end of the week and on Friday, in a fresh blow to Macri, ratings agencies Fitch and S&P downgraded Argentina´s sovereign debt rating, raising the specter of a default as the October election approaches.

Lacunza is the former general manager of Argentina´s Central Bank and also of the Buenos Aires City Bank.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran Daily
Argentina
Treasury
minister
resigns
renewal
economic crisis
 
Resource: Reuters
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3485 sec