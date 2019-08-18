British MPs press Johnson to recall Parliament over Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under pressure Sunday to immediately recall lawmakers from their summer holiday so Parliament can debate Brexit.

More than 100 MPs have written to Johnson to urge him to reconvene and let them sit permanently until October 31 – the date Britain is due to leave the European Union, AFP reported.

MPs are not due to return until September 3.

"Our country is on the brink of an economic crisis, as we career towards a no-deal Brexit," said the letter, signed by MPs and opposition party leaders who want to halt Britain's departure from the EU.

"We face a national emergency, and Parliament must be recalled now."

Parliament is set to break up again shortly after it returns, with the main parties holding their annual conferences during the September break.

Johnson – whose government commands a one-seat majority – insists Britain must leave the EU on October 31, with or without a divorce deal with Brussels.

No-deal over Corbyn

Labour main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn wants to call a vote of no confidence in Johnson's government after Parliament returns.

He hopes to take over as a temporary prime minister, seek an extension to Britain's EU departure date to stop a no-deal Brexit, and then call a general election.

"What we need is a government that is prepared to negotiate with the European Union so we don't have a crash-out on the 31st," Corbyn said Saturday.

"This government clearly doesn't want to do that."

However, a YouGov survey found that a majority would rather see a no-deal Brexit than the veteran leftist taking over and staging another referendum.

Some 48 percent said they would rather Britain left the EU without a Brexit deal, with Jeremy Corbyn remaining in opposition.

Some 35 percent said they would prefer Corbyn became prime minister, and held a second referendum on Britain's EU membership.

Asked about leaving the EU without a deal, 49 percent said they would consider it an unacceptable outcome, while 38 percent said it would be acceptable.