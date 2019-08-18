Vanquished Djokovic heaps praise on mercurial Medvedev

MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES World number one Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia congratulates Daniil Medvedev after falling to the Russian in the semifinals of the ATP Cincinnati Masters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the US, on August 17, 2019.

Novak Djokovic acknowledged he had rarely faced the sort of barrage a resilient Daniil Medvedev used so effectively to shock the world number one 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Cincinnati Masters semifinals on Saturday.

After losing the first set, Medvedev changed his approach midway through the second set, the Russian going for broke with pretty much every shot, particularly on second serve, Reuters wrote.

The complexion of the match changed in a heartbeat as Medvedev overpowered the previously dominant Djokovic.

“I did not experience this too many times in my career that someone goes so big on second serves and just serves two first serves basically for an extended period of time,” the vanquished Serbian told reporters.

“When someone serves a 128 miles-per-hour second serve and doesn’t make too many doubles faults and goes for every shot, you just have to put your hat down and congratulate him.

“He’s working his way to the top five (in the world). Today I did lose a tennis match, but I didn’t do too much wrong.”

Djokovic will next appear at the US Open, where he is bidding for a 17th Grand Slam title. The three-time champion enters Flushing Meadows with just four matches played during the North American hard-court swing, but he believes there is no cause for concern.

Just one month removed from lifting the Wimbledon trophy, Djokovic is in top form and remains one of the favorites to lift the trophy in New York.

"I see mostly positives really in my game. Today I did lose a tennis match, but I didn't do too much wrong. I lost to a player that was playing amazing, so I'll take that and I'll move forward to New York and have a good practice week.

"Then, of course, get myself ready for the Open. I love playing in those conditions there on center court. I'm going to fight for a title as everyone else does, and I like my chances. I feel good and I look forward to it."