Minister: Iran sets new records in power sector

Iran has set new records since March 2019 in terms of increasing power generation, reducing electricity consumption in the peak period and boosting power exports to neighbors in warm seasons, said the Iranian energy minister.

Reza Ardakanian added this summer, the ministry managed to reduce the number of power outages in the country to zero during peak periods, IRNA reported.

Last summer, an 8,000-megawatt power shortage was predicted for the peak season in 2019, he noted, adding it was decided that 5,000 megawatts of power shortage should be tackled through increasing the number of power plants and 3,000 by implementing 11 plans to manage consumption across the country, so that power outages could be reduced to zero next year.

The minister stressed that by inaugurating 15 new power plants in 12 Iranian provinces since March 2019, the Energy Ministry has managed to set a record in terms of increasing power generation in a 12-month period, raising the country’s electricity production by 3,250 megawatts.

In addition, he said, by removing obstacles to boosting production and promoting innovation in the systems of the country’s power plants, the ministry has added 570 megawatts to the country’s power generation capacity.

The remaining 1,200 megawatts of the predicted shortage was dealt with through increased power generation by the country’s hydroelectric plants, particularly those units located in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, Ardakanian added.

In addition, the minister said, following the implementation of the plans aimed at reducing power consumption by subscribers, another record was set as electricity consumption was lowered by 3,874 megawatts during the peak period of this summer.

This was achieved through taking a number of measures such as installing smart electricity meters, modifying gas-powered air conditioning units, reforming tariffs for the subscriber with overconsumption and changing working time at offices and companies across the country.

“If this amount of electricity had not been saved this summer, to address the shortage in the peak period, we would have had to build power plants with a capacity of 5,350 megawatts, which would require €3.7 billion in investments.”

On the record set by the ministry in terms of power exports in the summer of 2019, Ardakanian said during May 22-August 11, 2019, Iran exported 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to neighboring states, which has been unprecedented over the past few years.

He noted that favorable precipitation during the past months was among the factors that contributed to the country’s increased power exports to neighbors in this period.