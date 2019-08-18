RSS
0652 GMT August 18, 2019

News ID: 257490
Published: 0228 GMT August 18, 2019

Iran names ‘Finding Farideh’ for 2019 Academy Awards consideration

Iranian documentary ‘Finding Farideh,’ co-directed by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataei, was selected as Iran’s submission for best foreign language film in the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards.

This is the first time that Iran names a documentary to compete for the best foreign language film award at the Oscars, IRNA reported.

The committee which selected ‘Finding Farideh’ as Iran’s representative at the Oscars 2020 was comprised of Fereshteh Taerpour (producer), Fatemeh Motamed-Aria (actress), Abolhassan Davoodi (director), Touraj Mansouri (cameraman), Rasoul Sadr-Ameli (director), Amir Esbati (designer), Morteza Razzaq-Karimi (producer), Mehrzad Danesh (critic) and Raed Faridzadeh, the director of international affairs of Farabi Cinema Foundation.   

The film is about Farideh, an Iranian woman who was adopted by a Dutch family during her childhood in a Tehran orphanage. In this film, she wants Iranians to help her find her real parents.

The film will compete in the 19th Flahertiana International Documentary Film Festival in September in Perm, Russia.

 

 

   
