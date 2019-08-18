LUCAS film festival to feature Iran’s ‘Walnut’

Iranian film ‘Walnut,’ directed by Mohammad-Reza Haji-Gholami, was set to compete at the LUCAS International Festival for Young Film Lovers in Germany.

Co-written by Haji-Gholami and Maral Sajjadi, ‘Walnut’ will vie along with seven other films at the festival’s section of ‘Feature Film Competition 8+’.

“Fresh walnuts are irresistibly delicious! Soheil’s and Vali’s first act as new friends is to steal nuts from the aunt. During the loud and colorful wedding hustle and bustle in Soheil’s mother’s home village, this is not even noticeable. But a bad conscience is not far away: Soheil is terribly afraid to get black hands from the guilt, as one believes in the village,” a synopsis for the film reads, according to ifilmtv.com.

“And why didn’t Soheil’s father travel with him? Something is wrong with his parents. Then, in the silvery light of a lunar eclipse, everything becomes more acute all at once,” it adds.

The 42nd edition of the German festival, the country’s oldest festival for young audiences, will take place September 19-26.