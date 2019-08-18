President, new foreign envoys discuss ties, int’l issues

National Desk

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday discussed ties, regional and international issues in separate meetings with new ambassadors of Italy, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Bolivia.

In his meeting with the newly-appointed Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone, Rouhani said that Tehran is determined to strengthen its “close and historical ties” with Rome, stressing that efforts made to expand economic ties will benefit people of the two countries.

Referring to restrictions imposed by the United States on Iran’s economy, Rouhani said the current conditions are temporary and both countries need to take advantage of initiatives to promote cooperation and increase investment.

“Rome is willing to deepen ties with Tehran in all fields of mutual interest,” the new Italy’s envoy said, adding that relations between the two countries must keep growing.

Ties with Bangladesh

President Rouhani also held a separate meeting with new Bangladesh Ambassador AFM Gousal Azam Sarker.

Rouhani said that relations between Iran and Bangladesh have always been friendly and expressed hope that these relations would further deepen in bilateral and international fields.

The president also appreciated the Bangladeshi nation and government for hosting Rohingya Muslims, expressing Iran’s willingness to help the Muslim refugees.

In recent years, violence against Muslim minority population forced them to flee their homeland Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority country in South Asia.

The Bangladeshi ambassador invited President Rouhani to attend the coming D8 Summit in the Asian country.

Afghanistan’s peace

In a meeting with new Afghan Ambassador to Tehran Abdulghafour Lival, Rouhani said that “Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the presence of foreign forces in any countries in the region creates problems and we are certain that the military presence of the US in Afghanistan is not beneficial to the security in the country and its people.”

President Rouhani stressed that Iran is ready to help establish sustainable security and peace in the neighboring country.

“Sustainable security will encourage Afghan immigrants to go back to their homeland and increase, trade relations and investment in both countries,” Rouhani said.

Iran hosts millions of Afghan refugees who have fled decades-long violence in their country.

“The number of Afghan immigrants in Iran is higher than some other countries, and the Afghan government and nation appreciate the great Iranian nation’s hospitality,” the Afghan official said.

Interference in Mideast, Latin America

The president also met with the new Ambassador of Bolivia to Tehran Romina Guadalupe Perez Ramos.

Rouhani told the Bolivian official that the Middle East region and Latin America have long been facing problems that have same source which is interference by the major powers and their abuse of the countries in these two regions.

“The Bolivians are a revolutionary nation who have always attempted to keep their independence,” Rouhani said, adding that Iran believes that any nation that stands up for its interests against aggressors will win. Rouhani also expressed hope that economic, political and cultural relations between the two countries further deepen during the term of the new Bolivian ambassador.

The Iranian president’s official website contributed to this story.