Iran exports 630,000 tons of goods to Iraq via Mehran border

Some 630,000 tons of goods were exported to neighboring Iraq through Mehran border in western Iran during March 21-July 22, 2019, said the director general of Ilam Customs Office on Sunday.

Rouhollah Gholami added that Mehran border is considered one of the main hubs for the export of goods from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, according to Mehr News Agency.

Commenting on the daily exports of 1,000 trucks of goods to Iraq through the Mehran border, he put the value of goods exported to Iraq through the border at $404 million during the four-month period to July 22, 2019.

He said exports to Iraq through the Mehran border in this period showed a 26-percent and 43-percent increase in terms of value and weight, respectively, compared to figures for the same period last year.

Commenting on the problem faced by Iranian traders and merchants for exporting products to Iraq, Gholami said that given the coordination made in this regard, the problem pertaining to paying toll and duties for overseas sales of goods to the country from the border is being followed up seriously by Iranian and Iraqi officials.

He listed major products exported to Iraq through the Mehran border in the four-month time span to July 22, 2019 as fresh fruits and vegetables, construction materials, auto spare parts, plastic and rubber materials, glass and evaporative coolers.