RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0621 GMT August 19, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257509
Published: 0502 GMT August 19, 2019

Iran reports growing textile exports amid tightened control on imports

Iran reports growing textile exports amid tightened control on imports

Iran’s export of garment and textile products is on the rise as the government imposes more restrictions on imports to support the domestic production.

An official from Iran’s ministry of commerce said on Sunday that the total exports of garment and textile products in the last Iranian calendar year ending in March had totaled $1.1 billion.

Afsaneh Mehrabi said Iranian products were mostly exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan, Presstv Reported.

She said increasing exports came amid tightened government controls on imports of products with sufficient manufacturing capacity inside Iran, including some clothing items, bedding accessories and floor covering.

Mehrabi told the official IRNA agency that Iran was seeking an overhaul in the textile and garment sector which accommodates around 8,000 production units across Iran with an employment capacity of 260,000 people.

She said a main element of government plans for supporting the industry was to devise mechanisms that could prevent smuggling of apparel and textile items into the country.

Iran has a rich tradition in production and export of textile and fabrics, including silks, to various parts of the world.

The industry has suffered over the past years partly due to unregulated imports and also because of sanctions that have affected the ability of local textile companies to purchase raw materials and machinery from abroad.

However, a new round of US sanctions imposed since November enabled local producers to fill a gap created by decreased imports that followed a plunge in the value of Iran’s national currency rial.

Authorities said last year that exports of textile and apparel had increased by 36 and 25 percent in volume and value terms, respectively, for the year ending in March 2018, while around $1.5 billion worth of imports were recorded during the same period.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
exports
imports
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2449 sec