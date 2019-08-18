Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque compound

On Sunday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called in Amir Weisbrod, and asked him to convey a message to the Tel Aviv regime “to immediately cease all Israeli violations and all Israeli attempts to change the historical and legal status" at the sacred site, Presstv Reported.

The secretary-general of the ministry, Zaid Lozi, told the Israeli ambassador that the recent remarks by Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan to change the historical status quo of the al-Aqsa Mosque are condemned and rejected.

“I think there is an injustice in the status quo that has existed since 1967,” Erdan told Israeli Radio on Tuesday.

“We need to work to change [the status quo] so in the future Jews, with the help of God, can pray at the Temple Mount,” he added.

Lozi highlighted that al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship and prayer for Muslims only.

The senior Jordanian official then condemned closure of the holy compound’s gates and putting restrictions on Muslim worshipers, demanding Israel to respect its obligations as an occupier in accordance with the international law and humanitarian regulations.

Under a delicate agreement struck between Israel and Jordan, Jews are not allowed to pray on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, but are allowed to visit in small numbers. The holy site is managed by an Islamic trust under Jordanian stewardship.

On August 11, Israeli police clashed with Palestinian Muslim worshipers who had gathered at the compound for the first day of the Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) festivities.

Palestinians, facing off with Israeli forces in the packed compound, chanted, “With our soul and blood, we will redeem you, Aqsa.”

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said 61 Palestinians were wounded, 15 of whom were taken to hospital.

Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Manar television network reported that Grand Mufti of Jerusalem al-Quds Sheikh Muhammad Hussein was among those injured.

The compound sits just above the Western Wall plaza and houses both the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestinians have repeatedly warned of Israeli attempts to change its status.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam.