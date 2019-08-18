Trump renews war on media as his rating tanks

The Failing New York Times, in one of the most devastating portrayals of bad journalism in history, got caught by a leaker that they are shifting from their Phony Russian Collusion Narrative (the Mueller Report & his testimony were a total disaster), to a Racism Witch Hunt.....
Iran tanker departs after Gibraltar rejects US demand
Iran reports growing textile exports amid tightened control on imports
FM Zarif in Finland at first leg of Scandinavian tour
Iranian MP rejects reports that Chabahar port will be leased by Russia
Iran exports 630,000 tons of goods to Iraq via Mehran border
Minister: Iran aims to help boost Iraq’s defense power
President, new foreign envoys discuss ties, int’l issues
Afghan minister invites Iran’s investors for collaboration in power generation
MP: Iran’s gov’t must submit bill on changing budget structure
Minister: Iran sets new records in power sector