August 19, 2019

August 19, 2019

UN experts find British-made bomb parts at site of Saudi strike in Yemen

A United Nations panel of experts has discovered parts of British-made weapons in Yemen, which has been the scene of a bloody Saudi-led military campaign.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper said in a report published on Sunday that a guidance unit for a “high explosive” bomb – stamped with the name of a Brighton based company, EDO MBM Technology Ltd – had been found at an air-raid site in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a, Presstv Reported.

The site had attacked by the Saudi-led coalition in September 2016, with the UN panel saying the strike had breached international humanitarian law.

The UN experts also found British-made missile fragments at an industrial site following a second strike in Sana’a, which came nine days after the first one.

The attacks were launched one month after the UK decided to allow the export of weapons systems to Saudi Arabia.

The UK — a major supporter of the Saudi-led war —has licensed at least 4.7 billion pounds of arms exports to Saudi Arabia since the country launched the military campaign in 2015 to reinstate a former Riyadh-friendly government in Yemen, according to UN reports.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives in the war, which has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

The UN has warned that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the worst global famine in more than 100 years.

 

 

   
