Published: 0750 GMT August 19, 2019

Premier League: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City

Chelsea have had to settle for a 1-all home draw against Leicester City in the 2nd game of their Premier League campaign.

The London Blues got off to a blistering start and could have opened the scoring in less than 60 seconds had Pedro managed to hit the target with his volley rather than slam the ball into the side netting, Presstv Reported.

The hosts, however, were gifted their deserved lead just 6 minutes later.

Wilfred Ndidi dithered on the edge of the D and was dispossessed by Mason Mount, who just about kept his balance to finish the move on his home debut in the 7th minute.

Leicester were a resurgent side in after the break, creating several opportunities before N-didi made amends for his blunder.

His redemption came in the form of a powerful header from an outswinging corner in the 67th minute. The 2 teams shared the spoils as there were no more breakthroughs in the game of 2 distinct halves.

 

 

   
